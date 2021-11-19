Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Set at $64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned a $64.00 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

