UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.