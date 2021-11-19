UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at $39,597,510.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,745 shares of company stock valued at $23,725,820. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

