UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $756,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 481.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESE shares. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.