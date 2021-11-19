UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GrowGeneration worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,462.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of GRWG opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

