UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE PBI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.