UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alexander’s worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.00 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

