UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

