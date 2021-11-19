UBS Group Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $66.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KSS. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.