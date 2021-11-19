UBS Group Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $66.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KSS. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
Kohl’s stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $64.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
