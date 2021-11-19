UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of E stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. ENI has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

