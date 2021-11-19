UBS Group Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRN. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.75 ($110.29).

KRN stock opened at €94.00 ($110.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.62 and a 200-day moving average of €83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. Krones has a 12 month low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($117.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.94.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

