UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $502.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

