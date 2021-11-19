UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of UGI worth $45,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

