UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

Get UGI alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.