UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. UGI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UGI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.