UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 20,964 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93.

UiPath stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.