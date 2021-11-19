UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson Sells 275 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of UMBF stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.35. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,060. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UMB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
