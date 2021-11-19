UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson Sells 275 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.35. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,060. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UMB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

