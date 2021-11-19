United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

UTDI opened at €34.93 ($41.09) on Wednesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

