United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Lessened by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

NYSE X opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.