Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Software Inc. provides platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company platform provides set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,840,473.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

