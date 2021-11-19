Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $163.30

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $163.30 and last traded at $163.58, with a volume of 21271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.