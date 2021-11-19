Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.