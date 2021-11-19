Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

