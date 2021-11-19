Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 72.1% in October

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 112,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Urban One has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

