VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Insider Bradley Radoff Sells 39,437 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £151,438.08 ($197,854.82).

LON:EGY opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.63. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 90.93 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

