Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vallourec in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

