Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells $53,796.21 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

