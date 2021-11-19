Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells $53,796.21 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.41.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valvoline
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
