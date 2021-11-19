VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 7.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 134,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.77. 22,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,727. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

