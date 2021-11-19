Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $357.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

