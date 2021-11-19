Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

