Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 639,827 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of Energous worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $67,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

