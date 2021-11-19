Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Resonant worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESN stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resonant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

