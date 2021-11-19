Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 425,760 Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.35% of IZEA Worldwide worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

