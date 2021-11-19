Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 117,307 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.11% of Select Interior Concepts worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of SIC stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.