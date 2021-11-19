Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 122,737 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

