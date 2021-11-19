Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.39. 3,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,525. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $193.01 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

