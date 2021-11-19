Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the October 14th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of VTHR opened at $215.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $217.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
