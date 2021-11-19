Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the October 14th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of VTHR opened at $215.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $217.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.