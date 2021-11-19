Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 7,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,923. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

