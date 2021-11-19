Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.02. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average is $224.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

