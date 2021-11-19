Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

