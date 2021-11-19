Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varex Imaging in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VREX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $159,000.

Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

