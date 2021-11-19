Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $307.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.