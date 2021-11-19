Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.38 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

