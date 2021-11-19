Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Verbund has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

