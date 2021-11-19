Veriti Management LLC Has $919,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,882 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

