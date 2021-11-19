Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

