Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,884,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

