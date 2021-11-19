Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

NYSE:LH opened at $287.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.39 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.