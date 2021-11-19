Veriti Management LLC Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

HRL stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

