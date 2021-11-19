ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $50.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

VIAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 77,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,525,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

